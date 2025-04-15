Five runners from Highfield and Brookham School in Liphook have raised more than £9,000 for a bursary fund that supports children who would not otherwise be able to access private education.
The school’s owner Bill Mills, head Suzannah Cryer, head of pre-prep Georgie Hunter, and parents Sarah Bagshaw and Claire Kenwright took on the London Landmarks Half-Marathon last weekend, completing the 13.1-mile course through the capital in under two-and-a-half hours.
Despite a last-minute course diversion due to a police incident at Chancery Lane, the group remained undeterred, with Claire Kenwright clocking an impressive sub-two-hour time on the day.
Funds raised will go to the Highfield Centenary Bursaries Fund, which provides life-changing opportunities to children facing social or educational challenges. The fund, launched 17 years ago, supports pupils who have the potential to thrive academically if given the right environment and support.
The half-marathon, the only one to span both the City of London and City of Westminster, saw the runners pass iconic landmarks such as Big Ben, Tower Bridge and the London Eye, as well as lesser-known historical sites including Pudding Lane, Oscar Wilde’s memorial, and the Billingsgate Roman bathhouse.
Speaking on behalf of the five runners, Mrs Cryer said: “We were all naturally a little apprehensive before the start of the run but were spurred on by the fact that we were there to raise money for such an amazing cause as the Centenary Bursaries Fund, which can help make a tremendous difference to the lives of young people.
“With that in mind, we really can’t thank our kind and generous supporters enough for helping us raise close to £9,300 for the fund. Thank you all so much. It’s an amazing amount of money and we are truly humbled by such generosity.”
Donations are still open – search JustGiving with any runner's name or visit: www.justgiving.com/page/octavia-bagshaw