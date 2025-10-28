Bosses at a canine charity have announced with a “heavy heart” that its branch on the East Hampshire border is to close at the end of next month.
The Portsmouth branch of the Greyhound Trust (PGT) has provided love, food and new homes for countless dogs over half a century from its base in Rake.
But just a few months after the branch celebrated its 50th birthday, Katie Redpath and her team released a post “they never wanted to write” last weekend when they confirmed its November 30 closure.
Katie said: “People are happy to donate to the dogs and we’re always really grateful but the cost of things like electricity, food and wages for staff has all gone up.
“It wasn’t an easy decision to make but there was nothing we could do, really.”
In the earlier statement the PGT said the charity has faced “significant challenges” with rising running costs, more administrative duties and increased difficulties in rehoming making their work “unsustainable”.
Bosses also felt the trust’s decision to fund new kennels on the Isle of Wight would impact fundraising with their facilities off London Road in need of updating.
“Our family has proudly served the greyhound community for 50 years, rehoming thousands of dogs who needed love, understanding and a forever home,” reads the statement, with all past and present employers, volunteers and fundraisers being thanked for their tireless work and generosity.
“We take great pride in knowing we leave the greyhound rehoming world in a much stronger position than we began.”
Katie added that the remaining 16 greyhounds at the Rake kennels are their “first priority” with some likely to benefit from a move.
She said: “The greyhounds still with us will be going to other branches of the Greyhound Trust, which is what we’ve done throughout the years.”
