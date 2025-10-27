Enforced bays: Across the county, disabled spaces are actively monitored by enforcement teams. If a driver parks in an enforced disabled bay without a valid Blue Badge, a Penalty Charge Notice is issued. In cases of suspected Blue Badge misuse, the badge is inspected and, if found to be being used fraudulently, it is retained and returned to the issuing authority with an incident report. Further action is then taken as required by the Blue Badge team.