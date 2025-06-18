A row has broken out over Hampshire County Council not collaborating with other local authorities on the proposed local government reorganisation (LGR), which could result in a major shake-up of local government.
It comes after the leader of Southampton City Council felt disappointed that the county council had “chosen not to collaborate” with the other councils, and instead developing its own options working alongside East Hampshire Distict Council.
One of these options included joining Portsmouth and Southampton councils larger as part of a larger regional authority – something they both oppose.
The restructures are part of national government plans to create new unitary authorities covering bigger areas, with them set to be created in 2028. These new councils would be responsible for delivering all local services.
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government asked all 15 authorities in Hampshire and the Solent region to submit proposals later this year, backed by evidence and developed in consultation with local partners, to determine the best LGR proposal.
Since the beginning of the year, local authorities in Hampshire have been collaborating and sharing data and expertise to find the best solution for residents.
However, in May, East Hampshire District Council announced a new separate partnership with Hampshire County Council to develop a “sustainable” proposal for local government reorganisation (LGR).
Following the timeline, Hampshire County Council put on the table (June 16) its four LGR options, in which Option 1 included the amalgamation of Southampton and Portsmouth unitary authorities.
The suggestion on merging the two city councils was not welcomed by the Labour leader of Southampton City Council, Cllr Lorna Fielker, who expressed disappointed over the county council’s approach.
She said: “It’s disappointing that Hampshire has chosen not to collaborate with the other councils in the region.
“The constructive, cross-party work underway is benefiting from the experience of the three established unitary authorities and local knowledge of our communities.”
Following the SCC’s leader declaration, the Local Democracy Reporter approached the leader of Hampshire County Council, Cllr Nick Adams-King, who expressed his surprise at Fielker’s remarks.
“I’m surprised by Lorna’s comment, as she has known that we would be developing our own proposals since mid-May”, Cllr Adams-King said, adding that he doesn’t recognise that “we are no longer collaborating.”
“I attended a meeting yesterday [June 16] with the other 14 leaders and chief executives of the Hampshire and Solent councils to discuss progress.”
The Conservative councillor added that Hampshire County Council provided “comprehensive” data to all partners to help them develop their proposals and understand the consequences of each choice.
“Our statutory officers are providing briefings with our colleagues from the other councils so that they can understand the responsibilities and pressures of the services we must provide in law.
“Additionally, I suggested yesterday we should begin a piece of work which would share learning about the various services operated by each of the councils in the area with councillors and officers alike.
“Ultimately, this comes down to emphasis. There is not going to be any ‘wrong answer’. If they [the government] are going to make us carry out this reorganisation, then I am determined that the proposal put forward by HCC and EHDC will be firmly based upon data, ensuring that the new Councils created have the best chance of being as sustainable and financially resilient as possible. We owe that to the 1.4 million people we serve across Hampshire.”
The county council published the four options they were reviewing for LGR:
Option one (three authorities): north (Basingstoke and Deane, East Hampshire, Hart, New Forest, Rushmoor, Test Valley and Winchester), south (Eastleigh, Fareham, Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth and Southampton), and Isle of Wight.
Option two (four authorities): north (Basingstoke and Deane, East Hampshire, Hart, Rushmoor, Test Valley and Winchester), south west (Eastleigh, New Forest, Southampton), south east (Fareham, Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth) and Isle of Wight.
Option three (four authorities): north (Basingstoke and Deane, Hart and Rushmoor), south west (Eastleigh, New Forest, Southampton and Test Valley), south east (Fareham, Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth) and Isle of Wight.
Option four (five authorities): north east (Basingstoke and Deane, Hart and Rushmoor), central (Test Valley, Winchester and East Hampshire), south west (Eastleigh, New Forest and Southampton), south east (Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Portsmouth) and Isle of Wight.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.