“Ultimately, this comes down to emphasis. There is not going to be any ‘wrong answer’. If they [the government] are going to make us carry out this reorganisation, then I am determined that the proposal put forward by HCC and EHDC will be firmly based upon data, ensuring that the new Councils created have the best chance of being as sustainable and financially resilient as possible. We owe that to the 1.4 million people we serve across Hampshire.”