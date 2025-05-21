Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones has funded sign language training to support the constabulary in communicating with deaf people.
The British Sign Language (BSL) course run by Sign For Thoughts has helped police officers and staff to break down barriers with victims and witnesses who are deaf or hard of hearing.
Recently sing language-trained Sergeant Matt Jones said the training had already helped him and his colleagues responding to a domestic abuse incident involving a deaf family.
“Drawing on what I had learned, I was able to provide clear guidance to the attending officers helping them understand best practices for communication with the people involved and what to avoid especially since they were not able to sign themselves,” he said.
“I’ve gained a significant amount of knowledge on this course and most importantly I’ve been able to apply my new skills.”
PCC Ms Jones said: “I was really pleased to fund this course for the constabulary.
“When someone reports a crime, there must be clear and effective communication between the victim and the police.
“However, people who are deaf or hard of hearing can often feel isolated or not confident enough to report a crime or concern.
Sergeant Lee Bishop helped organise the training: “This initiative is a small but significant step towards better serving the deaf community and fostering a closer relationship.
“By equipping our officers and staff with these skills, we enhance our ability to provide a strong service and build stronger community trust.”
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, as a force has promoted being accessible for the deaf community. It introduced Police Link Officers for the Deaf in 1999 to improve interactions with deaf people.
The officers, who use their skills to assist in enquiries, provide advice, information, and support, also hold qualifications in British Sign Language.
For more information, visit the force’s website at Accessible contact | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary