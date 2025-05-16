A Lindford man has admitting murdering a 96-year-old pensioner at her house in Liss.
Joshua Powell will be sentenced later this summer after admitting to a count of murder.
The victim was Emma Finch, whose body was found by firefighters following a 4.30am callout to her Mill Road bungalow on May 17, last year.
The police were then called with 27-year-old Powell of Elmfield Court being subsequently charged with murder five days later and remanded in custody.
Powell will be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on July 25 after entering a guilty plea at the same court today (Friday, May 16) and being remanded in custody.
Mrs Finch’s family released a statement shortly after her death, paying tribute to their “dear Mum” and thanking the emergency services for their help.
The statement said: “The death of our dear Mum at the age of 96, has left a huge void in our lives, more so as to the circumstances surrounding her untimely death.
“The professionalism shown by all the services involved, the dignity shown to Mum brings much comfort to us at this very difficult time, for which we are so very grateful.”