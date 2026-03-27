When Sue Applegarth fell ill on holiday in September 2019, she dismissed it as the result of a glass of wine and an hour in the hot tub.
Little did she know it was a symptom of a rare form of pancreatic cancer.
It took until January 2023 for Sue, a Farnham-based chief executive for a financial company, to be diagnosed with acinar cell carcinoma of the pancreas.
“In the meantime, she had experienced a raft of symptoms including backpain and apparent food poisoning. She was also diagnosed with pancreatitis and gall stones and her gall bladder was removed.
In late 2022, she went to A&E in acute pain: “I was sent for a CT scan,” she said. “This revealed a concerning bulge in my pancreatic duct, and I was then sent for an endoscopy with biopsy and a PET scan, which revealed I had pancreatic cancer.
“The diagnosis was a shock, especially after I had already had surgery in that area, but I was determined to face it head-on and stay positive throughout.”
Sue had chemotherapy followed by surgery to remove her pancreas. Living without a pancreas means that she now has Type 3c diabetes.
“It's been a steep learning curve, harder than I thought when I chose to have surgery, but I am so glad I made that decision. I am managing really well, and I know just how lucky I am to be fit, healthy and living life to the full as a newly retired pensioner.
“Strangely, I am not filled with fear, but with hope and gratitude. This experience has changed my life, showing me the preciousness of each day and the incredible resilience of the human spirit. I'm grateful for every day, and I'm determined to make the most of my second chance.
“To anyone facing a similar diagnosis, I want you to know that there is hope. Medical advancements are being made every day, and with determination and the right support, you can overcome incredible odds. My story is proof that even in our darkest moments, there's always a possibility for light.”
Pancreatic cancer can be hard to diagnose. Its symptoms include persistent upper abdominal or back pain that does not go away, even after treatment such as analgesia or medication for stomach acid.
Other signs include unexplained weight loss or loss of appetite, and jaundice – often accompanied by dark urine or pale stools.
Some people may develop new-onset diabetes. Digestive issues can also occur, such as nausea, indigestion, bloating, or changes in bowel habits that persist for no apparent reason.
Itchy skin is another possible symptom and can appear before jaundice.
If these symptoms continue for four or more weeks, the advice is to contact the doctor.
The charity Pancreatic Cancer Action is launching Walk 100 Miles in April, a virtual challenge to help raise funds to fight pancreatic cancer.
Contributions will help towards raising awareness of early symptoms, provide reliable information for worried families, support GPs and pharmacists in recognising signs sooner, and fund research that brings hope for earlier diagnosis. To donate visit the charity’s website and click on donate.
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