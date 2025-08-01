A joyful week of music and merriment in a pub garden in Sheet has raised £8,450 for one of East Hampshire’s most-loved charities.
Organisers of the Half Moon Music Festival deserve a pint as 153 performers, 20 volunteers and hundreds of enthusiastic guests came together in support of the Rosemary Foundation.
And they’re already thinking of the follow-up as the curtain will soon rise on another festival just down the road.
With its dazzling array of local talent the HMMF hit the right note from the opening musical theatre curtain-raiser by CCADS to the high-energy final by The Locksmiths.
Encore Choirs brought an uplifting mix of pop, soul and show tunes while John Lofthouse and Fleur de Bray provided a highlight with their opera arias.
Acoustic sets from Holy Fellowly, Shedload, Oli Patient and Chloe & Tom struck a chord ahead of Friday night party vibes from Fleur Ash, May Contain Nuts and Parallel Lines.
A Saturday fitness class with Charlie, Jo and Kate got people on their feet before Rock Choir, The Mantons, Rehab Blues, Fate of the Magpie, Leave it to Johnny and Ken Wood & The Mixers upped the ante.
Chris Pellett, organiser and co-founder of not-for-profit Entertainment Events Ltd, thanked the Half Moon team and everyone involved in making the festival a success.
He said: “We’re proud to support the Rosemary Foundation and were humbled by the support from our performers, volunteers and guests.”
Early bird tickets are already on sale for the 14-18 July 2026 festival at www.entertainment-events.co.uk but there’s another treat before then as the Petersfield Fringe Festival will take place at Churcher’s College from August 26 to 31.
Tickets are priced just £10 per session with the festival showcasing an eclectic mix of theatre, comedy, live music and interactive performances featuring local and regional artists.
