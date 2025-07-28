A section of East Hampshire’s busiest road is one of the top 20 worst for speeding offences in the county.
The A3 between the B2070 Petersfield junction and the start of the A3(M) at Horndean is eleventh on the list according to 12-month police data gathered by Legal Expert.
Police recorded 1,095 speeding offences on the eight-mile section in a year with 946 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) being issued to offending drivers.
There’s another East Hampshire road on the list with the B2149 Manor Lodge Road at Rowlands Castle coming in at 18, with 528 offences and 486 FPNs.
And sandwiched between the two at 15 is the A3(M) between the Horndean and Waterlooville junctions with 647 offences and 591 FPNs over the 12-month period.
Some 60,490 drivers were caught speeding on the county’s roads by Hampshire Police during the year, racking up £6million in potential penalties.
Topping the list is the westbound M27 between junctions 9 and 10 (Whiteley to Fareham) with 12,644 offences being committed – roughly one an hour. The worst speeding offence of the list year was also recorded on the section with one vehicle clocked doing 139mph.
The notorious A3024 Maybray King Way speed trap in Bitterne, Southampton, is third and fourth with stretches of the M3, M27 and A33 featuring frequently in the top 20.
