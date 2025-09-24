An assistance dog has earned his frequent flier badge after completing an aviation milestone with the Clanfield founder of an East Hampshire canine charity.
Endal the Third enjoyed his 100th flight last week as the labrador accompanied owner and Hounds for Heroes figurhead Allen Parton on a trip to Spain.
The Royal Navy veteran was the keynote speaker at the Aegon Congress being held around an hour north of Madrid in Parador De La Gran.
And his pedigree chum was as golden as a retriever on his Iberian adventure with the pair being “humbled” by the care show to the dog and human.
Mr Parton said: “At times I started to believe ET was fluent in Spanish as he certainly recognised the key words.”
