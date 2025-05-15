Farnham lacks retail variety
I have noticed recently many comments on social media about Farnham and the lack of business, empty shops, etc. Further, the effect of the new, part-completed traffic system has been nothing but devastating for the businesses in Downing Street.
One only has to look at the Central Car Park to know that footfall in the town is considerably down with so many empty parking spaces.
I recently posted on Facebook commenting about the incredible variety of shops I have found in other towns. I recently visited Wells and albeit it is a cathedral town it was so incredibly busy with people queuing at tills in the shops, truly a vibrant community enjoying the various shopping experiences in the town.
I also recently visited Romsey in Hampshire. Again the town was full of an excellent variety of shops, some of which are similar to Farnham but the variation of choice in Romsey compared to Farnham was nothing short of astonishing.
They had giftware and specialised shops of vintage decorative items, homewares, costume jewellery, mixed with clothing and all quality items at affordable prices. A Clintons card shop, Paperchain, and Superdrug, actually immediately opposite their branch of Boots, but both doing a very good trade. There was also an M & Co, New Look, a delightful fabric, craft and knitting supplies shop, Greggs, Mountain Warehouse (not everyone wants to drive out of town to Bordon), and an incredible fruit and vegetable shop.
Of course, there were charity shops and the inevitable wide choice of coffee shops and restaurants, all doing a brisk business.
Such was the choice from independents to larger chains, I just had to ask what on earth is Farnham doing wrong in not being able to attract and maintain such a variety of good choice shopping?
I would be curious to know what some of the more well-known names in that list would say if I wrote and asked them why they are not considering opening up in Farnham.
With so many empty premises not only in the Borough, East and West Street but also in the brand new complex of Brightwells, it seems to be a shameful lack of foresight and in my view total mismanagement on behalf of Farnham council.
They are missing a true retail opportunity which would inevitably bringing further custom into the town. One only has to come to the conclusion that rents and/or rates in Farnham are far too high and totally unsustainable for entrepreneurs with bright ideas for improving the retail opportunity in the town.
Large chains clearly cannot afford to keep their businesses in the town, for example, Edinburgh Woollens, which vacated a while ago.
Of course, we have some lovely new shops in Lion and Lamb Yard but not everyone has a large pocket and can afford the prices in some of those shops. There should be consideration for all budgets and all ages.
All in all, Farnham council and property landlords, should you not be looking at a prime opportunity to fill the town with new names, new businesses, and also familiar names.
Surely lowered rents and rates coming in for the council and landlords are far better than empty shops not paying anything or very little.
Another suggestion would be to bring in a regular weekly small market of fresh fruit, veg and produce. A vibrant market, perhaps in the middle of Brightwells, which might encourage enterprises into the precinct. A little thought might go a long way Farnham council!
Marion Edwards
Farnham
Dutch Masters 17 - Farnham 0
I have just read your report about the 75 years of friendship with the Dutch town of Haren (Herald and Post, May 8). It brings back memories.
I tried to go on the trip with the Tilford Youth Club, as our youth club had arranged to do a square dance demonstration. I was one of the group, but as I was only 14 years old I was just a few days too young to go with the youth club.
So, as one of the youth club was Jim Eddy Jr, a player for Farnham footbal club, he arranged for me to go as a substitute, as long as I took my boots.
When the time came, away we went in ( if I remember correctly ) a Gudge’s coach. On arrival we were met by the Haren committee who delegated our hosts.
On the day of the football match, I arrived at the football stadium to be told I was playing, as one of the men was sick.
Oh well - kit on. I was put at centre forward, which was OK as I was 6ft 2in tall and could play a bit, having played with some schoolmates from Guildford City.
Game on! It all happened in the Farnham half, until a long kick was sent over the halfway line. Off I went, tapping it forward past three players and the goalkeeper. There was the goal net in front of me.
Guess what? I did a Saka (from Arsenal) and kicked it over the bar.
End of match Haren 17 - Farnham nil! Oh well, all good fun and a trip I will never forget.
About 30 years ago I towed our touring caravan back to Haren, and visited the Haren football club where, in their bar, they presented me with a pennant. I have since sent it to the Farnham football club to hang in their clubhouse, with a note of the score.
CW Wicks
Farnham
Starmer’s trade triumphs will boost business
So, hot on the heels of the minimum wage increase, the workers rights bill, breakfast clubs, increased nursery places, increased state pensions, record infrastructure investment, and saving British steel, Sir Keir Starmer has now signed two trade deals in the space of a week.
First, the India deal will add another £5 billion to the economy and provide significant benefits to businesses, especially in the health and digital sector.
And second, the first-of-a-kind US trade deal will save thousands of jobs across the country including at Jaguar Land Rover.
Hence, both deals will boost British businesses, both deals will protect British industry, both deals will deliver for working people, and both deals will put more money in the pockets of hardworking British citizens.
Which is proof yet again of a government going for growth by putting country before party.
Geoffrey Brooking
Saxley Court
Havant