Starting from 10am on Sunday, June 1 at Upper Hart Car Park, Farnham, the event will feature more than 100 amazing vehicles on display, all in prime condition.
This year the number of awards is increased. These include: Best Car up to 1945, Best Car After 1946, Best Super Car, Best Motorcycle of Scooter, Best Military Vehicle, Challengers Choice awarded by Challengers and People’s Choice, awarded by the public. There is also an award in honour of the late owner of the Herald: The Sir Ray Tindle Memorial - Best in Show.
The event is organised by Farnham Weyside Rotary Club to raise funds for its charity of the year, Challengers, which provides play opportunities for disabled children.
Michael Buttler of the Rotary Club said: “The Farnham Festival of Transport this year promises to be one of the best ever.
“A superb variety of vehicles will be on display, from some of the oldest cars still on the road, to popular classics and old family favourites and also some spectacular supercars.”
“The money raised will be donated to Challengers, who have organised a treasure hunt for the children.”
The popular event is for all the family, with music, singing by the Rock Choir, and food and drink stalls.
The best cars in the show will be judged during the morning and trophies awarded. After that, they will take part in a Parade of Transport through the town, bringing the sounds and smells of bygone years to all the spectators..
More information and photographs can be found of the Festival’s website, www.farnhamfestivaloftransport.co.uk and on its Instagram page.