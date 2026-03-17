A date has been confirmed for a potentially lifesaving event in Bordon for men aged 50 to 80.
A PSA Blood Test Event will be held at the Bordon Masonic Centre on Woolmer Way on Saturday, May 16.
Doctors recommend that every man aged over 50 knows their PSA as a certain reading could be an indication of prostate cancer.
The test procedure is quick with a small blood sample being taken from a vein in the arm.
The Hampshire branch of the Prostate Cancer Support Organisation (PCaSO) and the freemasons have joined forces to hold the event between 10am and 3pm.
There is no charge but donations are welcome, to book an appointment visit www.pcaso.org/psa-testing
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