A world-renowned firm based in Bordon has teamed up with a mental health charity to highlight the role that tabletop games have in supporting wellbeing and connecting people.
Asmodee UK has announced a three-year partnership with Mind to boost mental health awareness and to encourage connection through shared experiences, writes Jasmine Carr.
The result is the “Asmodee x Mind” scheme with ‘Play for Mind’ events being held at hobby stores and boardgame cafes.
Mind noted a link between loneliness and mental health in their Big Mental Health Report 2025.
The report highlights that 55 per cent of people with moderate to severe depressive symptoms experience loneliness, compared to only 16 per cent of those with mild or no symptoms. It also states loneliness is experienced among the 16 to 29 year-old demographic more than any other at 31 per cent.
Figures from both Asmodee UK and Mind believe games are becoming more recognised as a simple, inclusive way to support wellbeing at home and in community spaces.
This face-to-face interaction has been proven to reduce isolation, a leading factor in the decline of mental health.
“Board games bring people together in a uniquely powerful way,” said Roger Martin, Marketing Director at Asmodee UK.
“They create moments of shared experience, conversation and connection that are more important than ever in today’s world.”
Andrew Berrie, Head of Corporate Partnerships at Mind added: “Playing games can positively impact our mental health by providing us with time to relax, connect with others, challenge ourselves or try out new skills.”
The partnership between these powerhouses highlight their shared commitment to improving mental health in the UK and to encourage more open conversations around wellbeing.
For more information on both of these companies head to their websites https://www.asmodee.co.uk/ and https://www.mind.org.uk/.
