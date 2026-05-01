A Bordon man is building a growing community of painters and gamers by bringing Warhammer to people struggling with mental health.
Tauran Tabletop is a Warhammer and hobby supply shop and community gaming hub on Kildare Road in Bordon.
Richard Ballard set up Tauran Tabletop after rediscovering his love for the hobby during a visit to the Warhammer Shop.
After painting a Space Marine in-store, Mr Ballard said he “fell back in love” with Warhammer, particularly the painting side of the hobby.
Tauran Tabletop opened in January after Mr Ballard took what he described as a “leap of faith”, admitting the decision was out of character as he is risk-averse by nature.
He has since worked with Whitehill & Bordon Community Trust and Mind to introduce the hobby to new players who may be struggling with their mental health.
Mr Ballard said he wanted the shop to become a welcoming, inclusive space where people can paint, game and escape the pressures of everyday life.
His passion for Warhammer, particularly painting miniatures and figurines, is evident throughout the shop space and gaming areas.
He said: “I want people to come in and give it a go. Your first Space Marine won’t be the best thing anyone’s painted, but I hope people return and I can help teach them techniques and different styles so they can enjoy the hobby for themselves.
“Warhammer is split into five categories — gaming, painting, building, collecting and reading — and we have something here for everyone to try.
“There are different styles of painting, one of which is ‘girly pop’, where people paint models in bright pastel colours.
“Warhammer has helped me mentally and brought me into a new community of people who share my passion. I want people in Bordon to feel the same.”
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