We’ve all seen the footage: Freddie Mercury with his arm raised in triumph, Status Quo rocking all over the world and a Concorde-cruising Phil Collins performing on both sides of the Atlantic.
But did you know a music promoter from Petersfield organised Hampshire’s own version of Live Aid on the day of the world-famous concerts in 1985?
Sadly, the town’s equivalent of Sir Bob Geldof didn’t get the same response as his own concert in aid of the Ethiopian famine appeal was a “financial disaster”.
And you could probably forgive Simon Taylor for swearing like the Boomtown Rats frontman in frustration given the reaction.
He hoped the concert at Winchester recreation centre would attract more than 1,000 people and raise £3,000 for hungry people in the African nation.
But only 60 turned up and just £186 was raised for the Band Aid Trust, leaving then the 22-year-old promoter from Durford Road some £2,000 out of pocket.
The “apathetic” rock fans who left Simon smarting missed a treat as the eight bands, who all appeared for nothing, played their hearts out in a great show.
But Mr Taylor’s gamble in putting on the concert on the same day as Live Aid backfired, with millions watching the now-historic event at Wembley Stadium at home.
His Winchester shindig also included a giant video screen so revellers could see what was happening on both sides of the Atlantic, but it sadly wasn’t a crowd-puller.
He said: “The whole idea of it was to raise money for Ethiopia and in order to tie up with the Band Aid Trust, I had to put the concert on the same day.
“We had widespread publicity beforehand in all the local papers and on local radio. What made it all so disappointing was that it was such a great concert.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.