The biggest planning application in Rake’s history has been put on hold as plans to build 68 homes off the old A3 have been withdrawn.
Plans to redevelop the Heathmount site and two adjacent former care homes have been withdrawn by AYG Holdings Beeches Ltd.
No public reason has been given for the move but the application was heavily criticised with dozens of objections being made to the South Downs National Park Authority.
Both Liss and Rogate Parish Councils also objected to the plans with the site lying close to the border of Hampshire and West Sussex.
The proposals involved the conversion of Heathmount and the demolition and replacement of the Copper Beaches and Silver Birch care homes with housing.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.