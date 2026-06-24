Police investigating a shoplifting and assault incident in a Petersfield supermarket have released a CCTV image of a potential key witness.
Officers have been investigating third-party reports that a good Samaritan was assaulted while trying to stop a shoplifter at The Causeway Tesco on Friday, May 8.
After reviewing CCTV footage they are keen to speak to the pictured man, who is not a suspect, but was in the store at the time and may be able to help with enquiries.
If you are the man in the image, or recognise him, then contact Hampshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 44260216939.
Alternatively, get in touch via the www.hampshire.police.uk website or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
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