East Hampshire District Council has appointed a new chief executive as long-serving leader Gill Kneller prepares to retire after 37 years in public service.
Ms Kneller, who has led the council since 2019 and worked there for 21 years, will step down in June. She will be succeeded by Dawn Adey, whose appointment was confirmed at a full council meeting on Thursday, April 23.
During her tenure, Ms Kneller oversaw significant changes at the authority, including its response to the Covid pandemic, support for businesses and vulnerable residents, and a programme of organisational transformation. This included the move to a new environmentally focused headquarters, delivery of two new leisure centres and national recognition after being shortlisted as “most improved council”.
Council leader Richard Millard said: “Gill has been an absolutely first-class chief executive, leading EHDC with dedication, vision and pragmatism.
“She spearheaded a transformation programme that delivered major savings while maintaining high-quality services, and led the organisation through the Covid pandemic, ensuring we supported our communities, businesses and staff.
“She will be hugely missed.”
Ms Adey takes on the role of chief executive and head of paid service, bringing experience from across the public sector, including roles in the fire service and senior positions in county and district councils. She rejoined EHDC in May 2025 as executive director of operations, having previously worked at the authority between 2011 and 2020.
An Executive MBA graduate, Ms Adey has also played a key role in local government reorganisation in Somerset.
Councillors approved her appointment following what the council described as a robust selection process.
Mr Millard said: “I am delighted to welcome Ms Adey to the role. She is committed to East Hampshire and determined to make the council the best it can be as we approach local government reorganisation in 2028.
“She has a tough act to follow in Gill, who has driven enormous transformational change with a clear focus on the best outcomes for residents.
“I know councillors and staff will join me in thanking Gill for her phenomenal work and wishing her all the best in her retirement.”
Ms Kneller will remain at the council in a mentoring role until she steps down in June.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.