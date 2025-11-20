Poundland will close its Farnham branch on Wednesday, December 31, ending a decade in the former Woolworths unit on The Borough.
The store is among the latest to be shut as part of a restructuring process begun in the summer. A closing-down sale is now under way, with discounts of up to 40 percent across all stock.
The retailer said Farnham had not initially been earmarked for closure but it had been unable to agree terms to continue trading.
Poundland’s UK retail manager Darren MacDonald said: “We know how disappointing it is when we leave a store, but before we close our doors for a final time, we’re determined to say goodbye by offering even more amazing value to customers.
“These special reductions, on top of the value we offer day-in day-out across our wider network, will help us leave locations like Farnham with pride. And when our doors close, we’ll look forward to welcoming customers to one of the hundreds of Poundland stores we’ll continue to operate right across the UK.”
Poundland’s arrival in 2014 sparked debate in the town. Some argued the discount chain was at odds with Farnham’s upmarket shopping mix, while others welcomed the occupation of an empty unit and the prospect of new jobs.
Andy MacLeod, then vice-chairman of the Farnham Society, told the BBC at the time that residents were divided. He said some felt the store was a practical addition, while others believed it was out of keeping with the town’s character. He added that more pressing issues for Farnham included development pressures, traffic, and concerns over the number of deliveries the shop would require.
Poundland says it expects to keep between 650 and 700 stores open, down from about 800 at the start of its restructuring.
