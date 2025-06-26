Fans of Jane Austen are invited to mark the 250th anniversary of the beloved author’s birth with a charming evening of Pugs and Prejudice at St John’s Church, Hale, on Thursday, July 4, at 7pm.
Together, they’ll explore life and fashion in Regency England, with a special focus on the pampered pets of the period, including Lady Bertram’s iconic pug from Mansfield Park.
Visitors can also enjoy a display of period clothing and even try on bonnets, top hats, waistcoats, and cravats for a full Austen-era experience.
Organiser Jacqui Searle said: “This will be a fun evening. Jenny is an engaging and entertaining speaker who knows almost everything there is to know about Jane Austen.
“Lilli is a sweet dog – she’s actually a Maltese rather than a pug – and she is going to join in the action and has packets of Maltesers available for people to win.
“Please do come and join us, you won’t regret it. There will be Regency-era music too from musicians Margaret Emberson and Bob and Lesley Shatwell, lots of cake to eat and all of it free, though we are asking for donations to help raise money to restore the tower at St John’s.”
Jane Austen’s family had a Farnham connection as Henry, her brother, became a curate at St Andrew’s Church in 1819. Henry has often been described as her favourite brother and the likelihood is that Jane visited Farnham from her home in Chawton, near Alton.
Pugs and Prejudice will be on Friday, July 4, 7pm, at St John’s Church, Hale.
PuAdmission is free and donations will be collected for the tower restoration fund. Please let the organisers know if you are coming by calling 07842 761919 or emailing [email protected]
