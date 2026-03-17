Four university students have raised more than £6,000 and counting in a marathon tribute to a much-missed “brother, son, listener and friend” from Liss.
Jacob Ferris, Benjamin Welch, Masie Clark and William West ran the Bath Half Marathon last Sunday in memory of Archie Jesty.
The quartet were friends with the high-achieving Midhurst Rother College student before the 18-year-old tragically took his own life in May 2022.
The friends, now all aged 21 and studying at university, were determined to honour the memory of a talented musician with “an infectious enthusiasm for life” by running the half-marathon in aid of Samaritans.
“This isn’t about us, it’s a tribute to Archie,” said the quartet ahead of last weekend’s run in aid of the charity’s Bognor Regis, Chichester & District branch.
“His death will always be a reminder how important it is to look out for each other and to talk more openly.”
They hope their run in memory of their “kind and curious” friend will not only raise £7,500 for the branch – whose 95 volunteers answered more than 17,000 calls from people in need of support last year – but will highlight the importance of talking about mental health. Suicide remains the leading cause of death for men under 50 in England.
“Losing Archie has had a huge impact on all of us,” said William.
“Like many men, I don’t always talk about my mental health, even though I know I should. This is something that needs to change.”
“Losing Archie to suicide was utterly devastating, not only for us but also for his wider family and friends,” said his mother, Emma.
“To see four of Archie’s friends running the half-marathon in his memory meant so much to us all.”
To make a donation look for Benjamin Welch on https://samaritanscommunity.enthuse.com/profile
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