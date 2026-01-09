A Rother Valley woman has urged villagers to get quizzical as part of her warm-up for the London Marathon.
Jemima Billsberry-Grass will be asking all the questions at Rogate’s Big Quiz at the village hall on Saturday, March 14.
Proceeds from the event will go to Children with Cancer UK as part of the organiser’s bid to run the world-famous marathon for the same good cause in April.
The villager is well into training for the 26-mile challenge in the capital but is equally determined to raise as much money as possible for her chosen charity.
“It’s going to be hard running a marathon, but it’ll make it a lot easier knowing that I’ve raised vital funds for Children with Cancer UK,” said the 20-year-old fundraiser, who is currently studying Politics and International Relations at the University of Birmingham.
All proceeds from the quiz night will boost the charity’s work to improve survival rates and the quality of life for children affected by cancer.
Early booking is recommended as tables are expected to fill quickly while offers of volunteering on the night will also be greatly appreciated.
Teams of six to eight are welcome, making it a perfect night out for families, friends and local groups looking to test their quizzing skills while supporting a great cause.
Jemima added: “It will be a great night out, with one table winning the ultimate accolade of being Rogate Big Quiz champions.
“Every pound we raise will help fund life-saving research and support for families going through the toughest times, so please support this quiz.”
The quiz will begin at 7pm with tickets priced £20 per person to include food, with a cash bar available.
To reserve a table or for more information, contact Rachel on 07986 845416 or email [email protected]
