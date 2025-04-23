Pupils at Grayswood Primary School have been getting their hands dirty this spring, participating in Squire’s Garden Centres’ popular 'Grow Your Own Chips' initiative.
Staff from Squire’s Milford branch visited the school, equipping each child with a pot, compost, and chitted seed potatoes. Under the guidance of Squire’s plant experts, Mike and Cameron, the young gardeners learned how to plant and care for their potatoes over the coming months.
The initiative doesn't end with planting. In June, pupils will return to Squire’s Milford for the eagerly anticipated 'potato weigh-in' to determine who has cultivated the heaviest crop. The harvested potatoes will then be transformed into freshly cooked chips by the Squire’s Café Bar team, allowing the children to enjoy the fruits of their labour. The pupil with the heaviest yield will receive a special Squire’s goody bag.
Sarah Squire, Chairman of Squire’s Garden Centres, said: “Our 'Grow Your Own Chips' initiative is a brilliant way to inspire children to get growing and to show them just how rewarding it can be. We love welcoming schools to our centres and sharing our passion for gardening. It’s all about planting a seed of curiosity. We hope that the sense of fun and learning they experience will grow into a lifelong interest in nature, food, and gardening.”
The 'Grow Your Own Chips' programme is part of Squire’s ongoing efforts to support schools and community groups. In 2025, over 150 children from local primary schools have participated, gaining hands-on experience in food cultivation and sustainable practices.
Squire’s top tips for budding gardeners is to place potato pots in a sunny spot. Water regularly; potatoes prefer consistent moisture. Make sure to add more compost as plants grow to cover new shoots and be patient—the real treasure lies underground!