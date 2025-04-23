While no dragons were slain, many a damsel was saved from distress thanks to roses handed out by pupils from St Ives and Camelsdale primary schools during Haslemere’s St George’s Day celebration.
Members of the Royal Society of St George’s Haslemere branch gathered at the war memorial at 11am on April 23 for a remembrance service. They were joined by the town mayor, Councillor Oliver Leach, members of the town council, local residents, and pupils from the two primary schools. Prayers were led by Reverend Chris Bessant, and the oration was delivered by Hon Vice-Chairman Nicholas B Hinchliffe (Flt Lt Rtd).
The ceremony paid tribute to England’s patron saint and honoured those who have served the nation. The Royal Society of St George, established in 1894 and incorporated by Royal Charter, continues to promote English heritage and traditions through such commemorations. His Majesty the King agreed to become the new patron of the society on May 3, 2024, taking over the patronage from Queen Elizabeth.
Treasurer Mr Martin Coakley ensured that everyone in attendance received a rose, which were then laid on the war memorial. As part of the service, every person who has given their lives in military service in a time of war was remembered.
St George’s flag was raised, and more roses were then given to the schoolchildren, who distributed them to women throughout the town.
Every recipient was touched by the gesture, with one shopworker saying, “This has made my day,” and another noting they had never been bought roses before.
The event was part of a broader initiative to engage the community in celebrating English heritage and to instil a sense of national pride among the younger generation. The involvement of local schools is part of the Society’s aim to educate children about national traditions and the significance of civic participation.