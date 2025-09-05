Gilbert White’s House and Gardens in Selborne has been open to the public for 70 years this month and is celebrating with an exhibition.
The museum dedicated to Gilbert White and the Oates family was opened by the Duke of Wellington on September 6, 1955, as The Oates Memorial Library and Museum and The Gilbert White Museum.
White’s former home became vacant in 1953. Funds to buy and renovate it as a visitor attraction celebrating his life and work while educating people about the importance of the natural world came from Robert Washington Oates, who wanted a museum for his library and family collection. This created the partnership.
Gilbert White’s House and Gardens is celebrating the anniversary with an exhibition telling its 70-year story through 70 objects including a prayer read on its opening day and bottles of beer from the Gilbert White Brewery opened in 2019. It guides visitors through the house and picks out historical stories with photographs, press cuttings, videos and a letter from the King.
Collections manager Kimberley James said: “This exhibition has been a lot of fun to put together. It’s a truly interactive experience and runs all around the house and gardens.
“We asked the community, our staff and volunteers to contribute stories and memories from the past. Some of these stories link to particular objects, and each of the 70 objects tells its own tale. Visitors will be able to use their phones to scan QR codes for many of the items, see them in detail, hear stories associated with them and view old photographs.”
The museum has been working with Bloomberg Connects on a museum guide, and there is a book in which visitors can record their stories and memories.
The Arts Council England-funded 70 Objects 70 Stories exhibition runs until December 21 and is free with admission.
