A spring fair in Tilford attracted a record 5,500 visitors over the weekend as the Surrey Hills Spring Fair proved a hit.
The Surrey Hills Spring Fair, run by Surrey Hills Enterprises, took place on Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12 at the Rural Life Living Museum in Tilford. It was described as the most successful event to date.
The two-day fair featured a mix of traditional crafts, live demonstrations and family activities showcasing the local area. Attractions included steam-powered displays, countryside skills, workshops, fairground rides, live music and woodland play.
Organisers said the warm weather encouraged visitors to stay longer and explore more of the site.
More than 80 artisan stallholders attended, offering local food, drink and handmade goods. Visitors were able to meet producers and support small businesses.
Families were among those attending in large numbers, with many taking part in interactive activities designed to promote rural traditions and skills.
A spokesperson for Surrey Hills Enterprises said events like the fair help connect people with the countryside “in a meaningful and accessible way”.
They also thanked the museum, volunteers, entertainers and stallholders for contributing to the event’s success.
Rural Life Living Museum director Edward Fagan said: “Both the museum and our partner, Surrey Hills Enterprises, are extremely pleased with this event.
“It has shown great potential and growth every year, and this year it really showed what it can do. Visitor footfall was excellent, as was uptake in the various activities available, and we are blessed with the wide range and quality of products made in Surrey.
“This event is a true local triumph, a great example of what can be achieved when we work together, and I look forward to seeing it continue to develop in future years.”
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