A Mediterranean restaurant in Lion and Lamb Yard has closed after bailiffs seized the property.
On Tuesday, June 10, The Luxe Restaurant was shut down as Dawkins Specialist Civil Enforcement Agents entered and took possession of the premises.
A notice posted on the door read:“Under terms and conditions of your lease, we as authorised agents acting on behalf of the landlord have this day re-entered and recovered possession of these premises and the lease is hereby determined.”
The Luxe opened in 2023, replacing the former Laura Ashley store. The owners said they had invested more than £1 million to transform the space, including installing marble features and “disco toilets.”
The marble was imported from Turkey and Italy for the table tops, flooring, and staircases.
The restaurant stated it wanted to become “the finest dining and entertainment experience in Farnham, then Surrey, then the South East.”
Lion and Lamb Yard had recently celebrated a full occupancy after fashion brand Cleverly Wrapped moved in this April.
But on Tuesday, The Luxe stood closed.
Social media posts advertising the restaurant are still being shared, despite the closure.
Former town mayor Cllr Brodie Mauluka was scheduled to perform at The Luxe this week.
He said:“I found out from a friend that it was shut and have not been called by The Luxe to say it was closed.”
The management of The Luxe have been approached for comment.
