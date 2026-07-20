There were cheers and cars in a village near Bordon last weekend as minor and major milestones were celebrated.
All roads led to East Hampshire on Saturday as Classics on the Green returned to Headley.
Around 240 vehicles from the early days of motoring to the present were displayed during the fifth annual event.
Motorbikes, military vehicles and vintage tractors were also on show with owners travelling from afar as Kent and the home counties to show off their wheels.
“The first year we held it we had 60 cars take part, but we didn’t know how many would come along,” said Daniel Worman, one of eight members of the organising team effectively led by Wayne Grover.
“We hold it for the love of cars and to bring people together.
“We had about 240 registered for this year and that’s probably our limit. It’s a really good day out for everyone.”
Vehicles ranged from an immaculate Bentley to a three-wheeled Bond Bug which appeared on Bangers for Cash.
And while the event isn’t strictly held for charity, two good causes benefited with bucket collections held in aid of Hampshire & IoW Air Ambulance and Abby’s Heroes.
It’s just as well that Classics on the Green was born in a pub as glasses were also raised in nearby Arford to celebrate 150 years of The Crown.
Revellers were encouraged to bring vinyl and a homemade crown to the celebration with a beer tent, hog roast, live music, raffle and Scalextric tournament among the many highlights of the three-day event.
There was also a crown parade and competition with Sandi Toksvig anointing the winners and Greg Stafford MP popping by to support his constituency’s favourite pub.
The was also a pétanque show with Headley & Bordon PC taking on The Crown team following an exhibition.
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