The campaign at More House School aims to raise £2 million to transform the sports experience and create a legacy that will benefit generations of pupils.
The planned facilities include a new all-weather 3G artificial grass pitch and a pavilion, providing year-round access and uninterrupted play.
The school says the improvements will increase the number of sports teams by more than 40 percent, offering more playing space and allowing home fixtures for hockey and other sports, ensuring a full competitive schedule.
A school spokesperson said: “This campaign is about more than a pitch — it’s about building a lasting legacy that benefits generations of pupils.
“We need the support of our whole school community to help us raise £2 million and transform the sporting experiences at More House School. Every contribution matters and brings us closer to creating a space where confidence, resilience, and teamwork come together.”
Large donations come with recognition opportunities, including plaques on a donor board starting at £5,000 and naming rights for spaces from £20,000.
The pokesperson said that sport builds confidence, teamwork, and a sense of belonging — qualities that some pupils may have struggled to develop in other schools.
The new pitch is seen as a key step towards helping boys rediscover these important skills through sport and fitness.
One More House parent said: “Having experienced first-hand the life-changing support More House gives to our boys, I am delighted to donate to this appeal.
“I’m supporting the new 3G pitch, which will help all the boys access sport and fitness, enabling them to develop great habits for their future health and have fun along the way.”
