Waverley's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A3, from 9pm August 26 to 6am October 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Upper Hammer Lane, slip road and lane closure for maintenance work.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 8pm October 6 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound and southbound, Hindhead Tunnel, Contraflow for tunnel maintenance, diversion via Highways England network.
• A3, from 8pm October 13 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 southbound, Shackleford to Thursley, slip road and lane closure for maintenance works.
• A3, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 both directions Milford, slip road and lane closure for structures inspection.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.