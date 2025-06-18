The storm left its mark in other ways too. A council house on Lipscombe Rise was struck by lightning, causing minor structural damage, and fire crews were dispatched to homes and businesses across the town – from the Old Mill and Barclays Bank to cottages in Lenten Street and beyond. Calls came in from Burnett Road, The Glen, and Copley Manor. Lightning also knocked out electricity in much of the area, with hundreds of homes left without power for hours. At Tubbs Farm in Hawkley, a transformer had to be replaced after a direct strike.