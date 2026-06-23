Construction has started on Gostrey Meadow's new amenity building, ending months of debate over a scheme reported to cost almost £1 million.
The new facility will replace the existing public toilets and provide baby-changing facilities and storage space for equipment used at the many events held on the meadow.
Farnham Town Council says the on-site storage will reduce the cost of transporting equipment from elsewhere in the town for community events.
George Murray, leader of Farnham Town Council, said: “This project is being funded wholly by funds from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) on local developments and demonstrates a commitment by Farnham Town Council on improving services for local people.
“Thousands of people visit Gostrey Meadow every year for large community events such as the Christmas lights switch-on, Music in the Meadow, Duck Race, carnival and more. It is only right that we invest in providing the facilities that people expect.”
The project has been the subject of debate in Farnham, with critics questioning whether its reported £900,000 price tag represents value for money.
However, the town council has maintained that the development will provide improved facilities for residents and visitors while supporting the growing number of events held at the park.
The scheme also includes the second phase of improvements to the playground.
The park’s historic Borelli shelter, which was damaged by a large tree, will be rebuilt and will house additional play equipment for younger children.
Work on the amenity building and playground extension is expected to be completed by spring 2027.
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