Blackheath lead the I’Anson Cricket League Division One following a crushing ten-wicket victory over Frensham on Saturday.
Results: Division 1 - Frensham 101. Blackheath 104-0 (La Costa 62*). Points: Blackheath 30, Frensham 0; Bramley 254-5 (Torney 100*, Samad 3-33). Dogmersfield 200-8 (Samad 68, Berry 3-33). Drawn. Dogmersfield 10, Bramley 21; Farncombe 79 (Lincoln 3-20). Elstead 81-4. Elstead 28, Farncombe 2; Puttenham 234-5 (Hussain 74). Chiddingfold 142-9 (Hussain 5-23). Drawn. Puttenham 21, Chiddingfold 7; Grayshott 160-7 (Wheble 78*, Scott 4-33). Tilford 120-8. Drawn. Tilford 7, Grayshott 18.
Division 2 - Shalford 136 (Jackson 4-20). Grayswood 139-4. Grayswood 29, Shalford 3; Peper Harow 124 (Milford 6-39). Frimley 128-6 (Fulbrook 54, Aziz 4-33). Peper Harow 3, Frimley 28; Blackheath ll 130 (Jenkin 4-10). The Bourne 106 (Brennand 5-31). The Bourne 5, Blackheath ll 26; Haslemere 199-7 (Hooker 112*). Churt & Hindhead 51 (Ellis 4-22). Churt & Hindhead 3, Haslemere 28; Worplesdon & Burpham 175-9 (Chandler 3-39). Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 140-8 (Fernando 3-19). Drawn. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 9, Worplesdon & Burpham 19.
Division 3 - Tongham 71 (Adey 3-13). Fernhurst 72-5 (Carrington 3-33). Fernhurst 27, Tongham 2; Frensham ll 199-8 (Laksamba 51, Tahlat 4-21). Puttenham ll 200-4 (Hashmi 104*). Frensham ll 5, Puttenham ll 29; Hambledon 171 (Manhas 3-36). Frimley Phoenix 172-2 (Fryer 65*). Hambledon 3, Frimley Phoenix 30; Pirbright 203 (Burch 62, Gladman 4-39). Badshot Lea 204-6 (Dawlat 83). Pirbright 7, Badshot Lea 30; Thursley 67 (Joseph 5-12). Wood Street 69-2. Thursley 1, Wood Street 29.
Division 4 - Farncombe ll 259-2 (Williams 175*). Kingsley 105 (Lamble 5-14). Farncombe ll 30, Kingsley 1; Frimley ll 225-3 (Hornbuckle 112*). Wrecclesham 69 (Qayyum 3-31). Frimley ll 30, Wrecclesham 1; Tilford ll 170-9 (Clapham 3-16). Grayshott ll 160-5 (Wheble 53, Cantwell 3-27). Drawn. Grayshott ll 18, Tilford ll 8; Dogmersfield ll 169 (Khan 52, Guest 4-16). Frensham ll 153-8 (Warren 57, Jamal 3-24). Drawn. Frensham ll 11, Dogmersfield ll 18.
Division 5 - Churt & Hindhead ll 208-7 (Harrison 100*). Bramley ll 209-4 (Greaves 80*). Bramley ll 28, Churt & Hindhead 6; Chiddingfold ll 243-7 (Benbough 96, Bennett 3-31). Peper Harow ll 197-9 (Shah 63, Howell 3-48). Drawn. Chiddingfold ll 21, Peper Harow ll 10; Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 48 (Clements 4-17). Grayswood ll 51-2. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 1, Grayswood ll 28; Milford 182 (Metherall 3-46). Liphook lll 156 (Enticknap-Payne 4-32). Milford 28, Liphook lll 7; Wood Street ll 101 (Davison 3-9). Blackheath lll 105-3 (Harvey 3-55). Wood Street ll 1, Blackheath lll 28; Harting 175-1 (Kyte 77*). Brook 157-8. Drawn. Harting 19, Brook 6.
Division 6 - Frimley Phoenix ll 174 (Ghale 73*, Bird 4-33). Elstead ll 145-6. Drawn. Frimley Phoenix ll 17, Elstead ll 10; Haslemere ll 179-6 (Roe 75). The Bourne ll 122-8 (Bacon 4-18). Drawn. Haslemere ll 19, The Bourne ll 7; Midhurst 236-6 (Doick 79*). Grayswood lll 107-6 (Gatward 50, Rissik 5-20). Drawn. Midhurst 20, Grayswood lll 7.
Division 7 - Farncombe Wanderers 165-8 (Warburton 52*, Barker 5-15). Frimley Phoenix lll 124 (Mohammed 5-33). Farncombe Wanderers 27, Frimley Phoenix 4; Farncombe lll 204-2 (Barker 61*). Frimley lll 76 (Gravenell 3-9). Frimley lll 1, Farncombe lll 29; Shalford ll 254-2 (Unsworth 90*). Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 96-9 (Chiverton 3-40). Shalford ll 29, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 1; Worplesdon & Burpham ll 226-3 (Adcock 64). Frensham lV 97 (Rajapakse 3-20). Worplesdon & Burpham ll 30, Frensham lV 1; Grayshott lll 76 (Cooper 5-8). Brook ll 80-6 (Cooper 58*, Thampi 3-20). Brook ll 27, Grayshott lll 3.
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