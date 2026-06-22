All three girls’ football teams at Weydon School in Farnham - the under-13s, under-14s and under-16s - reached their respective Surrey County Cup finals in the 2025-26 season.
The under-13 girls won the Surrey County Cup with an impressive 4-1 victory over Lift Richmond Park.
Their journey to the final included extra-time battles and a dramatic penalty shootout, yet the team gave a composed and confident performance when it mattered most.
Two first-half goals established control before Richmond reduced the deficit, but Weydon extended their lead after the break to seal a memorable win and complete the remarkable progress of a squad who have only played together for two years.
The under-14 girls enjoyed a fantastic season, achieving national success by reaching the semi-finals of the English Schools National Cup alongside an impressive runners-up finish in the Surrey County Cup, reflecting the talent, determination and dedication shown by the squad throughout the year.
The under-16 girls were also crowned Surrey County Cup winners following a tense final against Surbiton High School.
Weydon struck first, only for Surbiton to equalise late and force a penalty shootout. What followed was a display of courage and composure won by a crucial save.
For a team that had reached three county cup finals and already claimed league and district honours, this victory represented a fitting culmination of their time representing the school.
Head of PE Lucy Harper said: “Across all age groups, the players have demonstrated exceptional commitment, teamwork and leadership.
“This season has been about more than just results, it’s about the legacy our under-16s leave behind. They’ve set the standard through their commitment, resilience and teamwork.
“What makes it even more exciting is that the future is just as bright, with our under-14s and under-13s already showing they can match their success. Girls’ football at Weydon is in a stronger position than ever.”
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