All three girls’ football teams at Weydon School in Farnham - the under-13s, under-14s and under-16s - reached their respective Surrey County Cup finals in the 2025-26 season.

The under-13 girls won the Surrey County Cup with an impressive 4-1 victory over Lift Richmond Park.

Their journey to the final included extra-time battles and a dramatic penalty shootout, yet the team gave a composed and confident performance when it mattered most.

Two first-half goals established control before Richmond reduced the deficit, but Weydon extended their lead after the break to seal a memorable win and complete the remarkable progress of a squad who have only played together for two years.

The under-14 girls enjoyed a fantastic season, achieving national success by reaching the semi-finals of the English Schools National Cup alongside an impressive runners-up finish in the Surrey County Cup, reflecting the talent, determination and dedication shown by the squad throughout the year.

The under-16 girls were also crowned Surrey County Cup winners following a tense final against Surbiton High School.

Weydon struck first, only for Surbiton to equalise late and force a penalty shootout. What followed was a display of courage and composure won by a crucial save.

For a team that had reached three county cup finals and already claimed league and district honours, this victory represented a fitting culmination of their time representing the school.

Head of PE Lucy Harper said: “Across all age groups, the players have demonstrated exceptional commitment, teamwork and leadership.

“This season has been about more than just results, it’s about the legacy our under-16s leave behind. They’ve set the standard through their commitment, resilience and teamwork.

“What makes it even more exciting is that the future is just as bright, with our under-14s and under-13s already showing they can match their success. Girls’ football at Weydon is in a stronger position than ever.”

Weydon School U13 Girls vs Richmond Park U13 Girls, Surrey Schools Football Association U13 Girls Cup Final - at Surrey County FA HQ Meadowbank Stadium, Dorking - 02/JUN/26 - MANDATORY CREDIT: Simon Roe NO UNPAID USE
Weydon's under-13 girls also won the Surrey County Cup (Photo: Simon Roe). (Simon Roe)
Weydon School under-14 girls, Meadowbank Stadium, Dorking, June 2026.
Weydon's under-14 girls reached the Surrey County Cup final (Photo: Simon Roe). (Simon Roe)
Surbiton High School Girls U16s vs Weydon School U16 Girls, Surrey Schools Football Association U16 Girls Cup Final - at Surrey County FA HQ Meadowbank Stadium, Dorking - 17/MAR/26 - MANDATORY CREDIT: Simon Roe NO UNPAID USE
Weydon's under-16s goalkeeper makes the winning penalty save in the Surrey County Cup final against Surbiton High School at the Meadowbank Stadium in Dorking (Photo: Simon Roe). (Simon Roe)
Weydon School v Surbiton High School, Surrey County Cup under-16 final, Meadowbank Stadium, Dorking, March 17th 2026.
Weydon's under-16 girls celebrate the moment of victory (Photo: Simon Roe). (Simon Roe)