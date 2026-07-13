Badshot Lea chairman Mark Broad has issued a club statement supporting joint-manager Adam New after he received a nine-month suspension by the FA.
The Baggies have confirmed they will stand by New during the suspension, with joint-manager Lee Dyson taking charge in New’s absence.
“Following an FA hearing and subsequent appeal on Friday, we can confirm that joint-manager Adam New has been handed a 274-day suspension, running until January 26, 2027, for physical contact, or attempted physical contact towards a match official,” said the club statement.
“The incident occurred during our fixture against Tooting & Mitcham United in April, where Adam unintentionally squirted the referee with water from a bottle during a game in which he was sent off.
“While we respect and accept the FA’s decision, we are disappointed by the severity of the sanction in relation to the incident.
“Nevertheless, we acknowledge the outcome and our focus now turns to the season ahead.
“As we prepare for the 2026-27 campaign, the club acted swiftly to appoint Lee Dyson as joint-manager.
“Lee will take charge of first-team duties while Adam serves his suspension, and we are excited by the potential of the squad we have assembled.
“We have every confidence that Lee will continue the excellent work that Adam began last season.
“The club has chosen to stand by Adam during this difficult period and will continue to support him in his managerial career.
“This reflects our belief in his character and our position regarding the incident and the length of the suspension imposed.
“Adam has personally asked that, now more than ever, all supporters get fully behind Lee Dyson and the players as we approach the new season.
“He is determined that this situation does not become an excuse or a distraction from what the group is trying to achieve together.”
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