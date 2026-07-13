Badshot Lea joint manager Adam New has been banned from football for 274 days after squirting a referee with water during a match.
The Football Association imposed the lengthy suspension following an incident during the Baggies' Combined Counties Premier Division South fixture against Jersey Bulls in February.
New admitted a charge of improper conduct after approaching referee Christopher Flood following the final whistle and squirting him with water from a sports bottle.
An independent regulatory commission described the incident as "unprecedented" before handing down the suspension, which runs until April 2027.
The ban means New will be unable to attend matches in an official capacity or carry out a range of football-related activities while serving his suspension.
In response to the decision, Badshot Lea chairman Mark Broad issued a statement backing the joint manager and reaffirming the club's support.
He said the club had "full confidence" in New and looked forward to welcoming him back when his suspension comes to an end.
Mr Broad added that New had made an error of judgement but remained a valued member of the club who had the full backing of players, staff and directors.
The FA's written reasons for the punishment said the commission had taken into account both the seriousness of the misconduct and the need to deter similar behaviour towards match officials.
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