Badshot Lea joint manager Adam New has been banned from football for 274 days after squirting a referee with water during a match.
The Football Association imposed the lengthy suspension following an incident during the Baggies' Combined Counties Premier Division South fixture against Tooting & Mitchum United on March 28.
New was handed the suspension for “physical contact, or attempted physical contact”, according to the club..
Following an FA hearing and subsequent appeal on Friday, New was suspended until January 26, 2027.
The club said the incident happened when “Adam unintentionally squirted the referee with water from a bottle during a game in which he was sent off”.
In response to the decision, Badshot Lea chairman Mark Broad issued a statement backing New and reaffirming the club's support.
The club has appointed Lee Dyson as joint manager, who will “take charge of first-team duties while Adam serves his suspension”.
Mr Broad said: “Whilst we respect and accept the FA’s decision, we are disappointed by the severity of the sanction in relation to the incident. Nevertheless we acknowledge the outcome and our focus now turns to the season ahead.”
It said Badshot Lea FC would “stand by Adam throughout this difficult period and will continue to support him in his managerial career”.
“This reflects our belief in both his character and our position regarding the incident and the length of the suspension imposed,” the club added.
The statement said: “Adam has personally asked that, now more than ever, all supporters get fully behind Lee Dyson and the players as we approach the new season.
“He is determined that this situation does not become an excuse or a distraction from what the group is trying to achieve together.”
Badshot Lea FC kicks off its 2026/27 season with an away game on August 1 against Sutton Common Rovers.