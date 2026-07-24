Farnham Town will continue their pre-season preparations with a trip to League Two outfit Rochdale today (Saturday, July 25).
The match at the Crown Oil Arena will kick-off at 3pm.
The Town going into the game in good form after picking up an impressive 2-1 win at home to League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers.
Farnham will end their pre-season campaign with two home games at The Memorial Ground against National League opposition.
The Town will host Yeovil Town on Tuesday, July 28 (7.45pm kick-off) before entertaining Eastleigh on Saturday, August 1 (3pm kick-off).
Farnham will start their 2026-27 National League South campaign with a home game against AFC Totton on Saturday, August 8 (3pm kick-off).
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