Last weekend will go down in Farnham Roller Hockey Club's memories, as the under-17 female team secured a league title and the under-13s took second place at the national finals within a matter of hours.
It was a story of youth leadership, a quick dash against the clock, and two groups of young athletes who proved they are currently among the finest in the country within their respective age groups.
Farnham's under-13 team put on a skilful show of roller hockey, convincingly beating three of the four top-tier teams that made it to the national finals.
Then in a nail-biting clash with the final opponent, Farnham battled relentlessly but simply could not find a way past an exceptional goalkeeper.
The team ultimately brought home the national runners-up position, establishing themselves as the second-best team in England.
Under-13 star player and team captain Annabel Page was the tournament's joint top goal scorer, with an incredible 13 goals over the weekend.
Not far behind her was Felix Clarke, who finished as the joint second-highest scorer with 12 goals.
This duo made an undeniable mark on the national stage alongside their team-mates, whose efforts included a fantastic debut appearance from ten-year-old Logan Barrell, who stepped up for the first time at the national finals, and an exciting stand-out performance from recent goalkeeping addition Kian Piper, who excelled under pressure.
Remarkably the under-13s were guided to the podium by coaches Erin Lloyd and Lucy Wood, who are active youth players themselves.
If masterminding a national runners-up medal was not enough for the teenage coaching duo, Lloyd and Wood had their own title to fight for.
In a display of ultimate dedication, the pair finished day one of coaching duties, stepped off the bench, and were driven from Peterborough to Letchworth to lace up their own skates for the under-17 female team.
The trip proved entirely worth it. In a dominant first game, Lloyd put on a masterclass, netting an incredible hat-trick in the first ten minutes of the first half, before hammering home a fourth goal ahead of the half-time whistle. The match also saw Alba Suarez Dorta score her first goal for the team in the second half.
Heading into the second and final league match, the pressure was on. Farnham simply needed to avoid defeat to secure the league trophy. Captain Lois Bradshaw rose to the occasion, scoring a crucial goal and leading a strong defensive effort.
Her leadership ensured the team conceded no more than once, earning the vital point required to officially crown Farnham the under-17 female league champions.
After helping the under-17 females secure the league championship title, Wood and Lloyd were immediately driven back to resume their coaching duties for day two of the under-13 national finals.
They were not the only ones on double duty. Under-13 captain Page also stepped up to play for the under-17 female squad, walking away from a single weekend as both an under-13 national runner-up and an under-17 female league champion alongside her own coaches.
To top off an exciting week for the club, Lloyd was officially named National Under-17 Female Player of the Year, and Lloyd and Bradshaw will also represent England in July at the under-17 female European Championship. This was only a glimpse of what Farnham Roller Hockey Club can be proud of this season.
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