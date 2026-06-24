Farnham Roller Hockey Club competed on the national stage again recently as players travelled north to take part in the England Roller Hockey Inter-Regional Championship.
In a testament to the club's thriving talent, Farnham was represented across every single age group in the Southern regional squads. The players were joined by Farnham coach Scott Wheeler, who completed the South’s coaching staff.
In total, 15 Farnham players earned the honour of wearing the purple colours of the regional kit, competing across all categories from under-11s right up to under-20s.
Over two days of intense competition, the South Eastern Counties Roller Hockey Association regional teams faced fierce opposition from the North and East regions.
Despite a long journey to Middlesbrough, the tournament proved to be a brilliant show of camaraderie, sportsmanship and thrilling roller hockey.
The South returned home with runners-up finishes in the under-13 and under-17 female divisions, but the weekend was topped off with two Farnham athletes receiving prestigious national awards.
Sophia Dabrowski was named national under-11 goalkeeper of the year, recognising her consistency, progress and performances throughout the season at the age of nine.
And Erin Lloyd won the national under-17 female player of the year award, a testament to her achievements this season as well as her skill and hard work at every level of England roller hockey.
Considering the distance travelled, the mix of players drawn from different clubs and the fact that many had never played together before, the squads gelled incredibly quickly, adapted and competed hard. They did not make it easy for any of their opponents.
It was a great roller hockey weekend that saw strong team performances, two podium finishes and two national award winners from Farnham out of three from the South region.
Next in the spotlight will be Farnham’s under-13s, who have reached their national league final.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.