Liss RBL A topped the Farnham and District Billiards and Snooker League at the halfway point without having to pot a ball as their game against Milford was postponed.
But December’s big winners were Traco B, who claimed their first victory of the season against fellow strugglers Liss RBL C. Rich Berkij won the decisive fourth frame 63-33 to secure victory, although Charlie West made a nice 24 break for the home side against Shaun Cooper.
Ryan Mears was up to his usual tricks, making a 62 break in an 88-2 win against Keith Brewer, but his Sovereign A side shared the spoils with Liss RBL B.
Rowledge B staged a superb comeback to hold Division Two leaders Grayshott B. Convincing wins by Ian Finch and Richard Thompson put the latter 2-0 up before Nathan Court and Andy Sibbick secured a draw for the second-placed side.
Former leaders Bourne A were also held in a derby draw with Farnham Cons B, while Bordon B racked up a convincing 4-0 win over Alton Cons F.
Lindford B opened up a five-point lead at the top of Division Three with a 4-0 stuffing of winless Traco C, while nearest challengers Frensham A went down 3-1 away at Traco F.
Results: Division One - Sovereign A 2 Liss RBL B 2, Liss RBL C 1 Traco B 3, Fleet Broadway 2 Shottermill B 2. Breaks: Ryan Mears 62, Charlie West 24.
Division Two - Bourne A 2 Farnham Cons B 2, Rowledge B 2 Grayshott B 2, Alton Cons A 2 Passfield A 2, Bordon B 4 Alton Cons F 0.
Division Three - Traco F 3 Frensham A 1, Lindford D 3 Bordon C 1, Traco C 0 Lindford B 4, Hindhead RBL A 0 Rowledge C 4.
