Aldershot Town captain and club player of the year Ryan Hill has left the Shots to join Welsh Premier League side Penybont for an undisclosed fee.
Hill joined the Shots from Dagenham & Redbridge in June 2025 and had a memorable year-long stint in north-east Hampshire.
He was handed the captain’s armband in October and retained the role for the remainder of the season.
The 2025-26 campaign saw Hill deployed in nearly every outfield position, contributing seven assists and scoring nine goals, seven of which came from the penalty spot.
His performances across the season earned him the official Aldershot Town Player of the Year award, an accolade he received following the conclusion of the National League season.
He has left to take on a new challenge west of the border at Penybont following several discussions with Shots manager Scott Davies.
Davies said: “Similarly to Josh Barrett, Ryan only had a contract that runs up until the end of the last game this season. From the off he made it pretty clear that at his age it was far from ideal being in a situation with only ten months left on his deal.
“Ryan and his representatives have kept me in the loop with any interest along the way and this move to Penybont was one that he wanted to explore.
“It’s totally understandable from Ryan’s positioning but frustrating from our point of view at the same time. Myself and the club made it clear that we weren’t in a position to hand out new and improved contracts this summer to players that have remained at the football club.”
Davies added: “Hilly is someone that I’ve known for a long time so the conversations were amicable and pretty straightforward and he leaves on very good terms.
“I know that he was a fans’ favourite and rightly so, as he’s someone that wears his heart on his sleeve and scored a number of important goals last season.
“He moves on with our very best wishes, we thank him for his time at the club and we hope that he has a really successful time in Wales with Penybont FC.”
A spokesperson for Aldershot Town FC said: “From everyone at Aldershot Town, we would like to thank Ryan for the consistent and evident pride with which he wore the shirt, and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”
By Luke Maunder
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.