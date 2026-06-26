Brightwell Tennis Club is marking its centenary year with a series of events that reflect the club’s heritage and community spirit.
The centrepiece will be a 100 years celebration on July 5 which will include junior sessions, exhibition matches, free play, tea and cakes, and a chance to look through photo albums and buy a history of the club.
Past and present members and their families are welcome to come and should sign up for the event at www.brightwelltennis.co.uk
The club was founded in 1926 when land in the town centre was acquired by Farnham Urban District Council.
From the 1950s onwards, Brightwell Gardens became a sporting and entertainment hub, with the tennis club, bowls club, an outdoor swimming pool and the Redgrave Theatre. In 2015 the club moved to its current site off Mike Hawthorn Drive.
Brightwell offers something for every ability and every age, from the three-year-old mini tennis beginners and thriving junior section to performance players, adults coming back to tennis and social play doubles, with the oldest active member still playing regularly at the age of 86.
There are strong links with the community and local schools, and teams entered in league competitions.
Brightwell has always been a competitive club, winning more than 60 league titles, and the men’s, ladies’ and mixed teams are all in the top division this summer.
The established adult players have been well supported by a number of juniors, including two 11-year-olds and three 12-year-olds.
It is those juniors who are the future, and the club looks forward to them leading it into its next 100 years.
Brightwell’s current site has five all-weather floodlit courts overlooked by a modern pavilion. There are competitive matches, club nights and a full coaching programme. It is an LTA Tennismark accredited venue. For more information visit www.brightwelltennis.co.uk
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