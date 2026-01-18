A new trophy in memory of a legendary cueist who played for teams in Farnham and Alton has been presented on his league’s biggest night of the year.
The Dave Tink Trophy was inaugurated last Thursday when the Farnham & District Billiards & Snooker League held its annual presentation evening at Lindford WMC.
The trophy was commissioned by the FDBSL committee in memory of the legendary Wrecclesham, Farnham Cons and Alton Cons player who died in November 2023.
Tink was one of the greatest players to grace the green baize of the FDBSL, winning the singles title in the late 1980s as part of an all-conquering Farnham Cons team.
The award will be annually presented to the Division One Outstanding Player of the Year with Sovereign hotshot Ryan Mears, who had a winning percentage of 92 per cent in the 2024/25 season, being the first recipient.
The night’s professional player, Ali Carter, did the honours after FDBSL chairman Nick Booth gave a moving speech about the much-missed giant of the local game.
“We lost a valued member of the league in Dave Tink, who played in the league for over 50 years.
“As a committee we met with his wife, Margaret, and absolutely sensational lady, a few months ago in Farnham along with the guys from Alton and we had this trophy.
“This trophy is out of respect purely for Dave, a gentleman who I think most of us know throughout the league.”
Last Thursday’s presentation night was the first to feature trophies for players with the highest winning percentage in their respective divisions.
Shottermill B player, Dong Ming Lau, got the Division Two MVP award for a perfect 100 per cent season while Carl Saunders of Alton Cons F had a 90 per cent win rate in Division Three.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.