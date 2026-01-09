Today in Haslemere looks chilly with patchy rain and occasional snow flurries. Early morning drizzle could linger, and skies stay grey into midday. Temperatures hover near 4°C and dip to about 2°C by night. A brisk breeze may add an extra bite for anyone heading outdoors.
Tomorrow remains overcast with occasional light snow around dawn. Afternoon conditions stay dull, with little change expected. Temperatures peak near 3°C and slide to about 0°C after sunset. Gusts could make it feel crisper than the actual readings.
Sunday might begin dry before steady rain settles in later. Cloud cover remains thick, limiting any hint of sunshine. Daytime readings approach 5°C, though wet conditions could feel cooler. Evening hours could stay damp, maintaining a raw chill.
Monday heralds patchy rain, with mild air pushing highs about 11°C. Skies appear mostly grey, and drizzle may reappear at intervals. The slightly warmer trend brings a less biting feel overall. Nighttime levels still hover near 8°C, keeping things soggy.
Tuesday seems lined up for moderate rain through the day, with maximum values near 10°C. Mornings could feel breezy, but heavier downpours might hold off until midday. Conditions gradually cool by evening, dropping to about 5°C and maintaining a clammy atmosphere.
The rest of the week could remain unsettled, with occasional downpours and grey skies. Temperatures may hover in single digits, keeping the overall feel damp. Intermittent breaks in cloud cover might appear, but any brief dryness is likely short-lived. Rainfall is likely to linger well into midweek.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.