Expect sunny conditions today, Thursday, December 25, in Haslemere, with highs near 4°C and lows about 1°C. Skies remain clear from morning to evening, providing bright weather throughout the day. There's no sign of rain, and breezes should stay calm, making the overall forecast quite pleasant.
Tomorrow brings more sunshine, hitting maximum temperatures near 5°C under largely clear skies. Early hours could hover about 0°C, leading to a cool start, but midday feels noticeably warmer as the sun dominates. Light winds keep things comfortable, ensuring a completely dry day across most areas.
This weekend kicks off with Saturday delivering mild weather, reaching about 7°C under partly sunny skies. A gentle mix of sun and occasional cloud is on offer, though no rain is expected. Breezes remain light, keeping conditions pleasant through the afternoon before slight cooling happens late in the day.
Continuing the weekend, Sunday remains overcast but dry, with highs near 7°C and lows about 2°C. Thick cloud coverage persists from morning onward, yet conditions still feel relatively stable. Breezes stay moderate, so daytime temperatures linger comfortably. Overall, skies lack sunshine but maintain a calm and rain-free outlook.
Monday keeps the forecast sunny, reaching near 4°C at midday. Mist may develop towards evening, with temperatures dipping about 0°C for a crisp environment. Conditions remain calm and mostly clear into night. No rain is projected, and skies should stay bright whenever fog disperses. Colder spots might see frost near dawn, yet the day stays free from drizzle or strong gusts.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.