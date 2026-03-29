Today, Sunday, March 29, sees early sunshine, patchy rain, and gentle breezes in places, with temperatures near 10°C by midday. The skies remain partly cloudy, and more drizzle could arrive later. Gusty breezes might pick up as the day progresses, keeping the atmosphere lively for local weather watchers.
Tomorrow is likely to see a continuation of patchy rain, with midday temperatures about 11°C. Occasional soft sunshine breaks through, but brief showers remain possible in Haslemere. Skies gradually clear into the evening, though chances of drizzle stay moderate, keeping a mild but unsettled feel.
A slightly warmer outlook arrives on Tuesday, with temperatures near 14°C. Overcast spells mix with bursts of light rain, though brighter intervals may emerge before afternoon drizzle creeps in. Some slightly breezy moments could develop, but conditions should remain gentle enough for an early spring vibe throughout the day.
Another day of changing skies is expected on Wednesday, hovering about 13°C at peak. Cloud cover dominates, with possible showers in the afternoon. Periods of light rain might linger, but intervals of dry weather keep the forecast from feeling too soggy, while mellow breezes add a moderately bright midweek scene.
Thursday turns slightly cooler with temperatures about 10°C. Patchy clouds mix with occasional sunshine, delivering a calmer ambience and minimal rain chances. By evening, conditions look stable, though a gentle overcast could linger. Clear moments overnight keep things pleasantly mild, wrapping up the forecast on a tranquil note as we move forward into early April and peacefully beyond.
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