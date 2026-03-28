Today, Saturday, March 28, marks a chilly start with temperatures near 1°C and patchy rain by midday. This weekend includes more unsettled weather, but glimpses of sun may peek through at times. In Haslemere, late afternoon conditions improve slightly, reaching about 9°C and leaving evening skies mostly clear.
Tomorrow stays cool and damp early on, with temperatures near 1°C again. Moisture lingers through midday, leading to brief showers. Later, about 9°C is expected, and occasional bright spells might pop up before nightfall. Rain pockets are still possible, but short dry intervals will provide a few clearer moments.
Expect Monday to feel milder as morning haze gradually lifts. Temperatures start near 4°C and climb to about 10°C, accompanied by on-and-off rain that should ease late afternoon. Clouds dominate the sky for most of the day, though fleeting sunshine could appear between any passing showers.
Anticipate Tuesday staying overcast, but a warmer trend emerges. Early readings hover near 6°C, rising to about 15°C. Showers may develop in the afternoon, yet some breaks in cloud cover are possible. Conditions stay mostly mild into the evening, though heavier spells of rain could drift in overnight.
Midweek keeps skies predominantly grey, with temperatures about 6°C at dawn climbing to near 13°C by midday. Rain chances stay low, creating minimal drizzle and a few brighter intervals. The rest of the week maintains mild conditions overall, but lingering clouds can persist, setting a subdued tone. Occasional gentle warmth might even gradually push figures about 14°C later on.
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