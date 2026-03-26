Today, Thursday, March 26, in Haslemere features partly cloudy weather with almost no rain expected. Afternoon temperatures hover near 9°C, dropping about 1°C overnight. Light evening breezes may stir, but skies should stay mostly clear after sundown.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain through midday. Expect a daytime peak of about 12°C and a low near 3°C, with drizzle often showing up in the morning. Conditions could improve slightly by afternoon, but occasional showers linger. Winds may strengthen, creating a cool sensation outside. Some breaks in the cloud might offer glimpses of sunshine, though damp conditions persist.
This weekend opens on Saturday with patchy rain lingering at times. Daytime readings near 9°C contrast with about 2°C later on, so expect a brisk atmosphere under intermittent showers. Some sunny spells could develop between wet periods, bringing temporary brightness. A moderate yet fresh breeze may also make conditions feel overall cooler.
Another day, Sunday, brings cloudy skies with minimal drizzle in the forecast. Temperatures rise about 10°C during the day before dipping near 0°C overnight. The chance of rain remains low, so expect generally dry conditions mixed with light breezes. Some patches of cloud may occasionally obscure the sun. Evening hours should stay calm.
Looking ahead to Monday, more unsettled weather is expected, with patchy rain predicted from late morning onward. Daytime temperatures hover near 13°C, dipping about 8°C after dark. Brief dry intervals might appear, yet showers remain a possibility through much of the afternoon. Brisk breezes may develop, heavier rain is unlikely late in the day.
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